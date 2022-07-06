iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $528,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,213,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8,657.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,947,000 after buying an additional 90,902 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

