iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Lifted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,380,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,776,000 after acquiring an additional 232,455 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.12 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

