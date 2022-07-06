iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.05 and a 200-day moving average of $257.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

