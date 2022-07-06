iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.98 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

