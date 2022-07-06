iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 127,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.