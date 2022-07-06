iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89,899 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 74,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.45. The company had a trading volume of 95,705 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.91.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

