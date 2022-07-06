iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Stake Raised by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF comprises about 4.0% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,000.

Get iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF alerts:

Shares of DIVB stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.