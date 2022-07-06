ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Shares Down 5.7%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISSDY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

