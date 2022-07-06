Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $3.00. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITCB. StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $966.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

