ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITMPF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.69) to GBX 420 ($5.09) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

ITMPF stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

