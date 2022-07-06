Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
