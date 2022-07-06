Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

