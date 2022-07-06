Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 306 ($3.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.84) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.20 ($3.72).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

