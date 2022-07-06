James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CRPR opened at GBX 827.29 ($10.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £79.05 million and a PE ratio of 25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. James Cropper has a 52 week low of GBX 825.40 ($10.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($19.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,062.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,216.63.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

