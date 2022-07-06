Jayne Shaw Purchases 410,035 Shares of BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX) Stock

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX – Get Rating) insider Jayne Shaw purchased 410,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,162.66 ($21,344.29).

BCAL Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCAL Diagnostics Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in developing a non-invasive laboratory blood test for the detection of breast cancer. It develops BCAL test, a lipid biomarker blood test with the potential to be used for breast cancer prevention, screening, and monitoring; and in vitro diagnostic test (IVD) that confirms a fingerprint of lipid biomarkers extracted from extracellular vesicles from a patient's plasma or blood sample to diagnose the presence of breast cancer cells in a patient's body.

