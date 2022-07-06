Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

