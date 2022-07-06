JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.51). Approximately 1,490,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,367,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.20 ($1.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £825.59 million and a P/E ratio of 402.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

