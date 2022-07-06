John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:HPS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. 509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

