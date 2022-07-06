John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

