John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $19.89.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
