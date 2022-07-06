Joseph M. Velli Sells 4,184 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PAYX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,247. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average is $124.63.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
