Joseph M. Velli Sells 4,184 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PAYX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,247. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average is $124.63.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.