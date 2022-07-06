JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($41.17) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,420 ($41.41) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.75) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,430.67 ($41.54).

SDR traded up GBX 88 ($1.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,666 ($32.28). 386,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,106. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 2,578 ($31.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,913 ($47.38). The company has a market cap of £7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,799.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,107.67.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

