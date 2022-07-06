JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

