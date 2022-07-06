JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 471.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 90,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 257,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,573,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 8,076,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

