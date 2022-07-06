JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 1.36% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 567,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,292. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

