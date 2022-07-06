Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 335.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $$25.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

