Jupiter 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.41 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and $8.41 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 61.8% higher against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,044.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.85 or 0.09579601 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00135431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00100033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016354 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

