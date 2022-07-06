K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $145.00

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.79), with a volume of 67 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.36. The stock has a market cap of £66.20 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 2,007 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,010.50 ($3,645.56). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,143 shares of company stock worth $4,671,450.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.