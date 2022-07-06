Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 109,000 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75.
About Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER)
