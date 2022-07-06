KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

BLDP stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

