KeyFi (KEYFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $131.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $428,918.73 and approximately $131.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 852.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,598.59 or 0.07945610 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00136950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00091531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016371 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

