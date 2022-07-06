King DAG One Day Volume Reaches $503,000.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $503,000.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

