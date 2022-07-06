Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($2.97) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

KGF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.57) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 298.75 ($3.62).

Shares of LON:KGF traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 242.35 ($2.93). The stock had a trading volume of 11,148,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,838. The firm has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 621.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 249.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 283.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 231.82 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 378 ($4.58).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,726.81). Also, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($661,177.04).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

