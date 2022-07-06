Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.26

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 539525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 847.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 91,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.