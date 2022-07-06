Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) were down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $222.72 and last traded at $224.29. Approximately 2,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 92,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.37.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,969,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,707,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.