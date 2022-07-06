Kitwave Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:KITW)

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 160 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £112 million and a P/E ratio of 78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 129.50 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 177 ($2.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.21.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

