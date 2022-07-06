Knekted (KNT) Market Cap Hits $4,441.83

Knekted (KNT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $4,441.83 and $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,187.99 or 1.00032911 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.