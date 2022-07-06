Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.0 days.

NSKFF stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

