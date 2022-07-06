Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.02 and a beta of 2.00. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,676,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

