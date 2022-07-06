KUN Hits One Day Volume of $1,814.00 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, KUN has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00025693 BTC on exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $10,571.03 and $1,814.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.81 or 0.10328823 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00136174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 900.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016208 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

