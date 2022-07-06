Kura Sushi USA, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $53.00 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,316,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 177.1% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

