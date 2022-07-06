L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($175.19) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($163.83) to €160.91 ($167.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($143.94) to €145.45 ($151.52) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of AIQUY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.