Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.83 ($7.38).

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 782 ($9.47) to GBX 482 ($5.84) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.36) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 393.20 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £956.60 million and a P/E ratio of -18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 393.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.23. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 702 ($8.50).

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,479.29).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

