Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. 208,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,361. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

