Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

LHX stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.77. 8,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.16. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

