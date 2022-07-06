Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.