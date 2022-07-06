Ledyard National Bank Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Comerica by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. 9,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

