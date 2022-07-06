Ledyard National Bank Has $5.64 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,970,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 323,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.99. 25,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,806. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

