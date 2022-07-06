Ledyard National Bank Invests $6.39 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,333 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam grew its position in Best Buy by 169.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,165 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 107.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 64,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 63,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.27. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,143 shares of company stock worth $5,146,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

