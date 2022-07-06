Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,898. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

