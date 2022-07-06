Ledyard National Bank Purchases 2,856 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.35. 14,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,046. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.