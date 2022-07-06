Ledyard National Bank Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 193,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.72. 108,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,021. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

